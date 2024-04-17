WATCH: Amed Rosario secures walk-off victory in intense extra innings for the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Amed Rosario walked it off against the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings. The second game of the ongoing four-game series was sent to the extra inning following Tampa Bay's two-run inning in the ninth. This was further complemented by a walk-off victory, thanks to Rosario's infield RBI single in the 13th to win the game 7-6.

The Angels scored a run in the 13th to take a one-run lead. This evaporated after Richie Palacios got the Rays even with a two-out double. The Rays then stacked up the bases against Carson Fulmer. Rosario then had a weak barrel against Fulmer's 1-0 pitch, helping him get to base faster than the throw, resulting in a walk-off victory.

Another special mention should go to the Rays' two-out, two-run triple by José Caballero off Carlos Estévez in the ninth that tied the game 3-3. Both teams scored a run in each inning until the scoreless 12th.

Amed Rosario's credit goes to the team's no-give-up mentality in the hard-fought game

This was Amed Rosario's seventh walk-off plate appearance. His baserunning came in handy, as despite a weak contact, he cleared the base safely, allowing Richie Palacios to reach home.

"I tried to put the ball in play, I know that with my legs, a lot of things can happen and it happened," Rosario said via interpreter. "All I was trying to do was find a pitch to make contact. And I know with my legs I can take advantage of that and that's what I did."

Amed Rosario also credited Palacios' RBI double to the right field, without which they wouldn't be here.

"Guys like this, guys on this team, we don't put our heads down. We stay positive, especially him. And the game isn't over until that 27th out is made," Rosario said. "I think what I like about this team, this team doesn't ever give up. They can control and that's what I really like about it."

With the win, the Rays improved to 10-8, while the Angels slid to 8-9. The two will play their third game on Wednesday.

