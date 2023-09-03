WATCH: Andre Lipcius' family revels in wild celebration as Tigers rookie registers first MLB homer

Andre Lipcius hit his very first major league home run for the Detroit Tigers as they zoomed past the Chicago White Sox is convincing fashion to win 10-0 on the road. The Tigers' second win gave them the series victory against their division rivals.

With the roster sizes increasing, Andre Lipcius was added to the Tigers roster on Thursday. He hit .272 with 11 homers and 58 RBIs for the Toledo Mud Hens, Detroit's Triple-A affiliate this season. He made his debut on Friday night before getting a full game on Saturday.

On just his third major league at-bat, the 25-year-old homered to send the fans into frenzy. The Tiger were already leading by 2-0 when the rookie went to the plate. On a 1-2 pitch 2 outs in the innings against White Sox's Mike Clevinger, Lipcius struck a flyball deep into right field for 399 feet that also scored Kerry Carpenter.

Lipcius' two-run shot capped off a four-run first innings. As he rounded the bases, his family and friends who were in attendance at the stadium celebrated wildly. His home run sparked off jubilation from the road fans who expected their team to do well.

The Tigers heaped further damage to Clevinger as they scored four more runs against him. The White Sox starter could last only four innings before being replaced. Detroit were quite impressive as Clevinger had given away just a 2.31 ERA over his last six starts.

Andre Lipcius gets praise from Tigers teammates

Miguel Cabrera appreciated Andre Lipcius for his efforts. He gave the newcomer a hug after he crossed home plate after hitting his home run in the first.

“First hit, first homer, it's got him feeling good,” said Cabrera. “I appreciate moments like that.”

Lipcius will be looking to do as much as he can in the time that is left this season to make a mark on the roster next year.