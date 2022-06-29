Watch: Andrew McCutchen brings out Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet to ring the Milwaukee Brewers' bell after a spectacular play

The Milwaukee Brewers have pulled back the lead in the National League Central. They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 in their earlier encounter. This gave Milwaukee a half-game lead over the rival St. Louis Cardinals in the division.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Brew Crew this season. They had a rough May that saw the Cards snatch the division lead away from them, but they have now battled back.

Milwaukee notched their 43rd win of the season against their 33 losses while Tampa Bay fell to 40-33. Brandon Woodruff claimed his sixth win while Josh Hader was credited with his 23rd save.

Andrew McCutchen blasted a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to open the scoring for the Brewers. After the homer, he wore the custom-made Thanos gauntlet and then rang the bell in the dugout.

"Fine, he'll do it himself" - Jomboy Media

The left-field blast was McCutchen's seventh dinger of the season. The Brewers never looked back from that point on. They added three more runs before the ninth inning to close out the Rays for the victory.

"Another one for the win column. @UWCreditUnion | #ThisIsMyCrew" - Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have momentum on their side. They have won four of their last five games. They will battle the Rays again in the close of a short two-game interleague series.

Milwaukee Brewers' season so far

The defending 2021 National League Central winners have dusted themselves off from their recent setbacks. They've climbed back to the top of the division standings amid some struggles last month.

The NL Central is basically a two-horse race this season with only the Brewers and Cardinals vying for playoff spots. Every win counts for the two squads as the National League wild card race has been hectic this year.

Eight teams are vying for the expanded six playoff slots, and wins against divisional foes are precious.

It will be a relatively easy schedule for the Brewers in the upcoming two weeks. After their game against Tampa Bay, they will travel to PNC Park to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game series.

They will then host the struggling Chicago Cubs at home for three games. Then, they will then play the Pirates at home for three more games, which gives them a total of seven encounters in a two-week span.

