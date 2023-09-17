WATCH: Angels' 2023 first-round pick Nolan Schanuel slams first home run of his career in game vs Tigers

Los Angeles Angels' 2023 first-round draft pick Nolan Schanuel launched his first major league home run on Saturday night against the Detroit Tigers.

While the Tigers went on to win 5-4 in the tenth inning to secure the series against the Angels, it was a tight affair. One of the highlights was Schanuel's first MLB home run of his career just two months into his major league career.

Playing at first base and in the lead-off spot for the Angels, the 21-year-old got his team on the board with his career-first HR off Sawyer Gipson-Long in the third inning. The ball flew deep into right field and into the stands as the LA dugout celebrated the youngster's incredible hit.

Here's the video:

Nolan Schanuel was picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut just 40 days later. He recorded his first hit in his debut and went on a 10-game hitting streak, the longest franchise history to start a career.

Now, less than two months into his major league career, he has recorded his first home run and won the hearts of LA fans.

Nolan Schanuel takes on-base streak to 21 games to enter the LA Angels record books

While Nolan Schanuel's career-first home run for the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday made the headlines, the youngster also reached base in all of his first 21 games in the MLB. That's the longest carer starting streak in franchise history.

However, it was not enough for the Angels on the night, as the Detroit Tigers took the game away in the tenth inning to secure the series and open the door to a sweep.

The Angels are fourth in their division and have little to play for, but their youngsters in the roster have given them plenty to be optimistic about the future.