WATCH: Angels superstar Mike Trout becomes first player to hit 10 home runs this season

It has been a year to remember so far for Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout. The three-time MVP has looked like his old self so far this year, proving why he has arguably been the best player of his generation. On Wednesday afternoon, Trout added to his American League MVP bid, launching the 10th home run of the season, the first player this year to achieve the milestone.

Mike Trout is the first Major Leaguer this season to hit 10 home runs.

Unfortunately for Mike Trout, the home run came without runners on base. It closed the Baltimore Orioles lead to 6-1, which has been the story of his career so far.

It remains to be seen if Trout can remain healthy for the rest of the season. However, if he is able to stay on the field, it would be unsurprising to see the outfielder win the 4th MVP Award of his career.

The home run pushed the Los Angeles Angels star to 10 home runs, 13 RBIs, and a .240 batting average on the year. Another indication of Trout's return to being fully healthy has been his stolen bases. So far this season, the outfielder has five stolen bases, the most he has had in one year since 2019, the last time he won the MVP Award.

Mike Trout wanted to steal more bases in 2024.

Mike Trout will need the rest of the team around him to step up if the Angels hope to make the postseason

If the Los Angeles Angels are going to break their current playoff drought, Trout is going to need the rest of the team around him to perform. The Angels currently sit third in the American League West with a 10-14 record. Considering the club lost Shohei Ohtani this offseason, that is a better start to the season than many expected.

The Angels offense ranks in the bottom half in mostly all statistical categories, but the most concerning are the team strikeouts. Heading into Wednesday's action, Los Angeles ranked fourth in terms of team strikeouts, something they will need to cut down as the season progresses.

