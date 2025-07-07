WATCH: Anthony Volpe’s father voices displeasure to Mets fan in Yankees shortstop's defense 

During the New York Yankees' Subway Series finale against cross-town rivals the New York Mets on Sunday, a controversial moment involving Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe's father went viral.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Anthony Volpe's father, Michael, lashed out at a Mets fan sitting in the stands in Citi Field. Michael was seen using profanity as he defended his son.

Although the video surfaced during the Yankees' series finale against the Mets on Sunday, it's unclear when the incident took place during the three-game series.

After going hitless in the series opener, Anthony Volpe drove in a run in the next two games with the Yankees avoiding a series sweep after a 6-4 win in the Subway Series finale.

Volpe went 1-for-11 in the three games against the Mets with two RBI contributions. His form this season has been drawing criticism from Yankees fans.

Anthony Volpe is batting .219 with 10 home runs this season. His underwhelming productivity at the plate and error-prone defense have sparked speculations around his future with the franchise.

Anthiony Volpe feeling "good" despite offensive struggles for Yankees

he scrutiny on Volpe intensified after the Yankees shortstop accidentally hit captain and AL MVP front runner Aaron Judge in the face with his throw during Saturday's contest.

Ahead of Sunday's series finale, Anthony Volpe said in an exclusive interview with the Athletic that he remains confident despite his struggles at the plate.

“I mean, I know it might sound crazy, but I feel good," Volpe said. We’re obviously working on stuff. Just getting into a place I feel like I need to be. But I’m confident we’re getting toward that.

“I answer this question with respect and everything like that, but I feel like I’m really confident every time I step up to the plate. That’s what makes it frustrating at the same time. It’s just the balancing act.”

The Yankees will hope that Sunday's win could spark a turnaround for the team after losing six of their last seven games that saw them lose the AL East top spot to the Toronto Blue Jays.

