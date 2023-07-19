WATCH: Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll reaches third base on a strikeout in game vs Braves

In one of the craziest games of the season, Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks had a remarkable moment during a matchup against the league-leading Atlanta Braves. The D-backs secured a thrilling 16-13 victory over the Braves, with both teams exchanging leads throughout the game.

The pivotal moment involving Corbin Carroll occurred in the second inning when the game was tied at 5-5. Starling Marte had just reached second base after an RBI double, setting the stage for Carroll's at-bat. With a 1 out, 2-2 count, Carroll swung his bat and was called out on strikes, giving Bryce Elder his second out of the inning.

The pitch had hit the dirt before it could reach catcher Sean Murphy. Whenever such an event occurs in a game, batters run towards second and are usually tagged out at first base as the catcher retrieves the out. Murphy attempted to do the same but his throw towards first baseman Matt Olson was wild as it went beyond the infielder.

Carroll realising the fielding error immediately made the run towards second and stretched to third in a sliding effort. Marte had just scored ahead of him and the D-backs' lead from the first innings was restored. His teammate Christian Walker came to the plate for his at-bat and singled to drive in the oufielfer as Arizona re-established their two run lead and had a five run innings of their own.

Corbin Carroll has an impressive outing in the game vs Braves

Corbin Caroll had a strong outing in the series opener against the Braves. The 22-year-old hit two RBIs and reached home thrice including the one after striking out. Caroll improved his batting average to .286 for the season and reached 50 RBIs.

The D-backs snapped their four game losing streak in the process and instead handed Atlanta their third straight loss.

