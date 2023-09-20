Watch: Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron ejected for a second time this year after arguing with Phil Cuzzi

Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning during their game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, September 19. The Astros were trailing the Orioles 7-3 in the sixth inning when Cintron got into an argument with umpire Phil Cuzzi and was subsequently ejected from the game.

Alex Cintron is a former MLB player who started his major league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 and went on to win the World Series with them in his rookie season. He then went on to play for several other teams in the major league before ending his playing career with the Washington Nationals in 2009.

In 2018, he started his coaching career with the Astros and won the 2022 World Series with them. He has been a valuable member of the team as a batting coach and is not afraid to make his voice heard during games. This is exactly what happened against the Orioles during the second game of the series on Tuesday.

Houston Astros fight back after Alex Cintron's ejection

Moments after their hitting coach Alex Cintron was ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes with the umpire, the Houston Astros hit back with Yainer Diaz's two-run homer to make the score 7-5 and keep the pressure on the Baltimore Orioles.

However, the in-form Orioles once again extended their lead in the seventh inning, with two home runs from Austin Hays and Heston Kjerstad to restore their four-run lead. The game has been a thrilling contest between two teams in form and promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.