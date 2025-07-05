WATCH: Astros’ Jose Altuve serenaded with boos and “cheater” chants at Dodger Stadium

It's been more than seven years since the controversial 2017 World Series cheating scandal and yet Houston Astros star Jose Altuve receives the same booing reception whenever he steps on the plate in front of Dodgers fans.

On Friday, when the outfielder stepped to the plate in the first inning, Dodgers fans erupted in boos and "cheater" chants against Altuve.

However, the Astros' star replied with a one-off double. Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris wrote on X:

"Dodger Stadium serenaded Jose Altuve with boos and "cheater" chants, but he follows Isaac Paredes' leadoff home run with a one-out double off the wall here in the first. 1-0 Astros, top 1st."

Why does Astros star Jose Altuve get booed by Dodgers fans?

The booing comes into account after Jose Altuve's Astros allegedly cheated their way to win the 2017 World Series against the Dodgers. MLB’s investigation revealed that the team used video cameras and trash‑can banging to relay opponents’ signs during their postseason run.

MLB punished none of the players, with many believing they were given immunity for testifying about the scandal. However, for the grieving Dodgers fans, booing Altuve and other Astros players from that time, including Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, has been their way of letting out their frustration.

Over the years, the Dodgers fans have used different ways to get under Altuve's skin. They use trash can noise to taunt Altuve when he steps to the plate.

However, during an interaction with ESPN about it in October 2023, Altuve said:

"I just don't really have a lot to say about it. I play for these guys, for my team. We have a big opportunity to win again. I want to put all my energy toward winning for my team versus getting distracted by paying attention to other things."

As for the series opener on Friday, Altuve was lights out despite the booing from the crowd at Dodger Stadium. He made the home crowd pay with a befitting reply, going 3-for-3 at the plate, including four runs scored, two walks and two home runs. The Astros defeated the best team in the National League, the Dodgers, 18-1.

