WATCH: Astros' Jose Altuve & teammates reveal their favorite Taylor Swift tracks

The Houston Astros dugout was buzzing with a Taylor Swift question when sideline reporter Julia Morales asked players to reveal their favorite song of the 14-time Grammy winner.

Swift is buzzing not only in Houston but all over the world after she dropped her new Tortured Poets Department double album. Meanwhile, the answers from the players varied.

Second baseman Jose Altuve, who has two daughters, was initially reluctant to answer the question but finally mentioned "Bad Blood" from Swift's Reputation album. Altuve is also known to sing Swift melodies while in the game and during one such broadcast, he sang "We're Never Getting Back Together" from Swift's Red album.

Hunter Brown, JP France, and catcher Javier Bracamonte mentioned "Our Song" as their favorites while Astros' relief pitcher Seth Martinez and infielder Grae Kessinger picked "22."

Pitcher Shawn Dubin mentioned "Romeo and Juliet," the theme of "Love Story" from the Fearless album. Astros manager Joe Espada said "The Summer One," which means "Cruel Summer," from Lover. Meanwhile, coach Alex Cintron's favorite Swift song is "Anti-Hero."

Shortstop Jeremy Peña had "I don't want to live forever" as his favorite song. Chas McCormick, an outfielder, responded with a heartfelt song called "Lover." He danced to it with his now-wife Courtney at their wedding.

Astros triumphed 8-2 over the Rockies with the help of an old face on mound

The Astros are off to a slow start this season as they are placed last in the AL West, with Athletics and Angels over them.

However, on Sunday, an old pitcher returned to the mound and immediately won the game for the Astros. Framber Valdez took the mound against the Colorado Rockies and gave up only two runs in five innings.

This helped the Astros with an 8-2 win over the Rockies in the Mexico City Series finale at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú.

“I thought he threw the ball well,” Espada said (via MLB.com). “The first couple of innings, command wasn’t there, but he settled in. He threw some really good changeups and he gave us five innings. That’s exactly what we wanted out of him."

Valdez was pitching for the first time since Apr. 2. Ahead of his next start against the Texas Rangers on Apr. 8, he was sidelined after he struggled with a sore elbow. Since then, this was his first game.

