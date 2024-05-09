WATCH: Astros star Yordan Alvarez has hilarious reaction to teammate Jon Singleton’s monster home run against Yankees

Houston Astros superstar Yordan Alvarez is no stranger to massive home runs. The 26-year-old from Las Tunas, Cuba has been one of the most prolific power hitters in the MLB since his debut in 2019. Since that time, Alvarez has crushed 136 home runs in his career, with no signs of slowing down.

"Jon Singleton, who went nearly 8 years between @MLB plate appearances, just hit his first career Yankee Stadium home run — and it reached the third deck. Remarkable journey for him and his family. @MLBNetwork @Astros" - @jonmorosi

Even though the two-time All-Star smashed his own home run on Thursday afternoon, it was the one hit by his teammate Jon Singleton that has been the talk of social media. Singleton got everything from New York Yankees starter Marcus Stroman, sending a two-run home run 442 feet into the crowd.

The monstrous home run not only impressed fans and experts but Alvarez himself. The hard-hitting outfielder was left stunned by Jon Singleton's 1st inning home run, staring in disbelief at the rest of the Houston Astros dugout.

"Yordan is all of us after that Jon Singleton homer" - @TalkinBaseball_

After watching the highlights of Singleton's home run, it's clear to see why even the powerful Alvarez was left stunned by his teammate. It's been a hot stretch for Jon Singleton, who looks to have secured the first base role for the Houston Astros following the rough start to the season for veteran Jose Abreu.

With Jose Abreu in the minor leagues working on his swing, Singleton may have cemented his role with the Astros moving forward. Based on Yordan Alvarez's reaction, it does not look as if anyone on the team minds Singleton sticking around.

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will be looking to turn things around after a slow start

Although Alvarez and Singleton got things rolling early on Thursday afternoon against the New York Yankees, it has been a rough go of things for the Houston Astros. After winning the World Series in 2022 and reaching the ALCS last season, the Astros have been a disaster this year.

Entering Thursday's action against the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros were in last place in the American League West with a disappointing 12-24 record. It would seem that it would only be a matter of time before the team turns things around thanks to stars like Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Jose Altuve. Perhaps Singleton's bomb will spark something moving forward.

