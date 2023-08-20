WATCH: Benches clear after Astros' Framber Valdez's hit-by-pitch vs Mariners 

The Astros vs. Mariners game saw an unusual incident in the fifth inning. Dylan Moore had hit a home run off of Framber Valdez earlier in the inning, increasing the Mariners' advantage to 6-2. The batter became upset after Valdez's 96 mph delivery hit Mariners shortstop Jose Caballero and subsequently attacked the Astros pitcher verbally.

When Valdez responded by approaching the batter, other players intervened, and the benches were emptied. Although no blows were exchanged, Astros manager Dusty Baker shouted at Caballero.

Given that the Astros have dominated the American League West for years, tensions between these two clubs are frequently high. Julio Rodriguez, a top pitcher for the Mariners, escorted Valdez away from the commotion while attempting to calm the situation.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners' game summary

On Saturday night, Julio Rodriguez contributed to the Seattle Mariners' 10-3 victory over the Houston Astros. It was their fifth straight victory, setting a major league record with his 17th hit in four games.

Rodriguez broke the major league record set in 1925 by Milt Stock of the Brooklyn Robins with a hit to left field in the seventh inning. He went 4-for-6, giving him his fourth straight game with four or more hits.

For the Mariners, Dylan Moore hit two home runs and Logan Gilbert (11-5) recorded his 14th quality start of the year by allowing just two runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking one in six innings.

The Mariners, who are 13-3 in their last 16 games, closed the gap on the Astros for the second AL wild-card berth to 112 games and kept control of the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot over the Toronto Blue Jays.