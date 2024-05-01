WATCH: Benches clear in Milwaukee as Abner Uribe and Jose Siri exchange fists amid escalating tensions

Tensions ran high at American Family Field when Abner Uribe of the Brewers and Jose Siri of the Tampa Bay Rays started talking trash and eventually landed punches, clearing benches from both dugouts.

Uribe, who was pitching in the eighth, grounded out Siri at first base. Words were exchanged between the two, and it only escalated. Soon, out of nowhere, Uribe landed a punch on Siri, which was retaliated and thereafter, drama ensued.

Both players were ejected following the heated altercation.

The drama with Jose Siri started long before the eighth. He took Freddy Peralta deep in the third and as soon as he barreled it, he took a long shot at it, which irked Peralta.

So when he arrived at the plate again in the sixth, Peralta drilled a 3-0 fastball at him, resulting in an ejection for Peralta and Brewers manager Pat Murphy.

Peralta previously struck Rays DH Harold Ramírez with a pitch in the fifth inning, while Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins was hit by a pitch in the bottom half.

Jose Siri reveals his account in altercation with Abner Uribe

After the game, reporter Tricia Whitaker got an account of the whole altercation from Jose Siri.

As per the tweet from Whitaker, Siri said Abner Uribe "brushed his shoulders" against him when he reached first base. He then asked the bullpen pitcher why he did that, to which he said, "Because I felt like it.”

This was followed by a punch, to which Siri said, "Then I defended myself."

As far as the game is concerned, the Brewers triumphed 8-2 and improved to 18-11.

For the Rays, Tyler Alexander started the game by pitching 4.0 innings for three earned runs. On the opposing mound, Freddy Peralta pitched 5.1 innings for two earned runs and was going strong before he was ejected.

Willy Adames had a four-RBI game, including a home run. Brice Turang also had three RBIs in the win.

The Rays offense was lackluster throughout the nine innings, as they could only muster up two runs. The series decider between the two will be played on Wednesday.

