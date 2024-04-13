WATCH: Benches clear as tempers flare between Willy Adames and James McCann

Willy Adames and James McCann exchanged words that got the benches and bullpen to clear in an exciting showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers had already scored nine runs while the Orioles continued to trail by one. At the top of the sixth inning, players rushed out of the dugout and the bullpen as Adames and McCann continued their arguments.

Here's a look at the benches clearing as the two players continued to have a go at each other.

It all started after Willy Adames smashed a homer to extend the Brewers' lead. Adames celebrated after the home run, but it was unclear what started the argument. The shortstop threw his bat after sending one deep, and McCann seemed pretty upset as the Brewers extended their lead from seven to nine.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde refused to comment on Willy Adames and James McCann argument

In the post-game interview, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde refused to comment on the argument between both players.

“I’m not going to comment on it, honestly, it’s just one of those things we’re going to keep in house. Try to get ’em tomorrow,” Hyde said.

The Orioles catcher had also refused to comment on the issue saying it was taken care of on the field.

“Something happened on the field, and we took care of it, I’m not going to have much other to say about it than that," McCann said.

Willy Adames opened up a bit on the situation in his post-game interview, claiming McCann started saying stuff when he approached home plate. However, he acknowledged things might have escalated in the heat of the moment and refused to comment further.

“It’s just the heat of the game, I don’t really want to get into details,” Adames said.

It's not the first time the Brewers have been involved in bench-clearing incidents this season. Previously, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets infielder Jeff McNeil exchanged words that led to a similar situation. The Orioles are second in the AL East, while the Brewers are at the top of the NL Central.

