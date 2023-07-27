Watch: Benches clear as tensions rise in Rangers vs Astros game 

The game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros sparked an old rivalry as benches cleared at Minute Maid Park during Wednesday night’s game, where the Astros went home with a 13-5 loss.

The Rangers All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia smashed a grand slam, following which Marcus Semien, who scored from it, engaged in a verbal brawl with the Astros catcher Martin Maldonado.

The heated argument escalated to the extent that made both benches clear with players rushing to prevent the argument from taking a nasty turn.

What followed was the ejection of two key players, Rangers’ Semien and Astros’ Maldonado.

Marcus Semien was hit by a pitch which he did not quite like. He decided to respond with revengeful spite by hitting a powerful homer in the fourth innings.

Following the homer, Semien stared down Houston players, further igniting the already heated atmosphere. However, what led to the final ejection of the two players was their verbal dispute that led to the benches clearing.

Bally Sports Southwest posted a video of the benches clearing on their Twitter page:

"Yep, the Rangers/Astros rivalry is alive and well.Benches clear in Houston after Adolis Garcia's grand slam." - the post read

Houston Astros fail to sweep the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers celebrate a victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Despite the Houston Astros aiming for a series sweep, the Texas Rangers took the lead once more and established their position. The game reached a point of no return for the Astros after Adolis Gracis's grand slam made it 13-3 in favor of the Rangers.

This was the 21st time that the Rangers registered a score of more than 10 in a game during this MLB season.

Semien’s ejection was a significant loss for the Rangers. The star second baseman has been an important offensive prowess for the team throughout the 2023 regular season.

On the other hand, Maldonado, the Astros’ experienced catcher who was also ejected from the game, has been delivering a lackluster performance this season despite his defensive prowess.