WATCH: Benches clear twice during Yankees-Rays after Randy Arozarena gets drilled during high-tension clash

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees were involved in an intense battle when the AL East rivals met for the final game of the series at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

Things kicked off between the two sides when Rays' Randy Arozarena was struck by Albert Abreu's pitch in the eighth inning. The Rays All-Star did not take it kindly to being yet again in the series and was fuming at the Yankees reliever.

The plate umpire tried to de-escalate the situation as the 28-year-old outfielder was egging to confront Abreu. Arozarena was seen shouting at the Yankees pitcher before both benches cleared, with the Rays leading the game 6-4.

Thankfully, there was no need for any ejections for the incident, as there were no confrontations from players on either side. The chaos did not end there, as the benches cleared for a second time on the night when Arozarena shouted at Abreu after stealing third base.

Tampa Bay Rays aggrieved with Yankees pitching antics in high-voltage series

Rays players had every right to feel aggrieved as Arozarena was the fourth player to be struck by a Yankees pitcher on the night. Earlier in the series, Yandy Diaz was struck by a pitch in the left forearm on Friday night.

Diaz missed Sunday's clash, his second straight game of the series, because of his forearm injury. He was cleared to face the Yankees in the final game of the series after a CT scan on Saturday ruled out a major injury to the first baseman.

“Nothing broken. It’s just this still bothers me a little bit and it’s just a little bit swollen,” Diaz said through interpreter Manny Navarro. "I think everything (is OK) aside from just the pain.”

Although Diaz was available from the bench, Rays manager Kevin Cash is hoping to get him back in the lineup for the first game of the series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

"Still a little bit sore, but if we can somehow avoid him again, that might be nice knowing that we have an off day coming Monday and then hope that he’s back in the lineup. I’m confident he will be,” Kevin Cash said.