WATCH: Birthday boy Anthony Volpe extends Yankees' lead against Brewers with three-run blast

The New York Yankees have started their season on a strong note. They have won 18 games so far this season and have lost the remaining 10 games. The Yanks are presently facing the Milwaukee Brewers in the series-decisive third game.

Today, it's Yankees' shortstop and former Golden Glove winner Anthony Volpe's 24th birthday. However, the birthday boy has already given a return gift to the team's loyal supporters in the form of a three-run homer.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the fifth inning of the game, while facing Tobias Myers' 92-mph cutter, Volpe launched a 400-foot three-run homer (3) with an exit velocity of 105.9 mph to right center field, giving the Yankees a 4-0 lead.

However, in the same inning, former Yankees star and current Brewers 1B Jake Bauer brought the game to a tie situation again in the same inning for the Brewers after hitting a three-run homer run towards the right field against Marcus Stroman.

Expand Tweet

At the top of the 8th inning, the Yankees are leading by 15-5.

Both teams are leading their own division. While the Yankees are currently at the top of the AL East table, the Brewers are at the top of the NL Central's standings.

MLB analyst lauds Anthony Volpe's improved approach to the plate

Anthony Volpe has decently started this season. So far in this season, the young shortstop, in 102 at-bats, has a batting average of .274, with an RBI of 10 and an OPS of .740.

MLB insider Mark Derosa praised Volpe, claiming that the 24-year-old star has made some improvements in his approach to the plate.

“It's obvious to the eye test ... he's made some SERIOUS adjustments," Derosa said.

Expand Tweet

Last season, it was Volpe's rookie year with the Bronx Bombers. During his first year with the team, he hit 21 home runs and 60 RBIs and also had a slash line of .209/.283/.383.

His performance earned him the Golden Glove last year. Fans have high expectations from the star following a brilliant start to the season and would hope to see the replication of last year's success this season as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback