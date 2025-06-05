WATCH: Bizarre scenes during Dodgers vs Mets game as pitch invader causes chaos

During the New York Mets' 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Dodger Stadium's security had to deal with an intruder in the eighth inning. It was chaos all over the place.

Amid the blowout game, when the intruder entered, fans showed excitement. Meanwhile, players were a little nervous with what was going on at the warning track.

In the video below, the intruder can be seen giving security personnel a run for their money before finally going down. It took 3-4 personnel to finally get hold of the unidentified intruder.

Last week, another intruder had broken loose before being handled by the security. It took place while the game was taking place between the New York Yankees and the LA Angels in Anaheim.

"Fan runs onto the field and tries to evade security by JUMPING BACK OVER THE WALL AND INTO THE STANDS during Yankees vs. Angels. He was taken away in cuffs," Brendan Kuty captioned the post.

Dodgers meltdown in tough 6-1 loss vs Mets

While the intruder might have driven intrigue among fans, the Dodgers' play on the field certainly let them down. It was a dismal day at the office for them after giving up three runs in the very first inning of the game.

Juan Soto's RBI groundout was followed by Pete Alonso's two-run home run off Tony Gonsolin, putting the Mets on top 3-0. Alonso hit his 14th home run of the season in the eighth inning. It was another two-run shot, putting the Mets up 6-0.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers couldn't muster any offense until Andy Pages' solo home run against Mets reliever Ryne Stanek in the final inning of the game. For the Mets, Griffin Canning pitched six scoreless innings and Jose Castillo continued the LA side's scoreless board with another pair of scoreless innings.

The Mets have now won two out of the three games in the ongoing series. With the win, the Mets improved to 39-23 while the Dodgers are now 37-25.

On Friday, the Blue Crew will try to split the series before both teams move on to play their schedule.

