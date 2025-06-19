WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Mets get penalized after catcher Luis Torrens scoops baseball with mask in 5-0 Braves loss

Luis Torrens had a rough day behind the plate for the New York Mets as they were shutout 5-0 by the Atlanta Braves. The Mets catcher had bizarre incident in the very first innings that was the first costly error he made during the game.

With Alex Verdugo and Austin Riley on third and first respectively and Marcell Ozuna at the plate, Mets starter Paul Blackburn threw an 81 mph curveball that couldn't be handled by Torrens. The ball hit his protective gear and travelled a few feet in the batter's circle towards the right side.

In a brain-fade moment, Torrens who had his glove in his hand tried touched the ball with his hand that resulted in a balk which means that all runners advanced by a base.

For a catcher with some experience like Torrens, he should have been mindful of the punishment. MLB Rule 5.06(b)(3)(E) states that:

“A fielder deliberately touches a pitched ball with his cap, mask or any part of his uniform detached from its proper place on his person. The ball is in play, and the award is made from the position of the runner at the time the ball was touched.”

Later in the fourth innings, with reliever Jose Butto on the mound for the Mets, Torrens made another costly error. Butto threw an inside pitch to Nick Allen, but Torres wasn't able to catch it and it flew to the backstop after touching his gloves, giving third base runner Ozzie Albies enough time to scamper through to home.

Mets' management put Luis Torrens as a relief catcher in place of youngster Francisco Alvarez. Manager Carlos Mendoza felt Alvarez needed a break after a throwing error in extra innings on Tuesday allowed the Braves to take victory. However, putting in Torrens didn't bring much change to their fortunes.

Luis Torrens explains his strange action with mask

After the game, Torrens gave an explanation of the incident. He said his mind didn't coordinate with his body when he realised that his mask was in his hand.

"I took off my mask and I had the mask in my hand and when I went to grab the ball, I touched it and I immediately knew," Torrens said through a translator. "I tried to stop it, but it’s something that shouldn’t have happened."

Torrens couldn't contribute much offensively as well, going 0-for-4 in the game and has just two hits in his last 25 at-bats. His batting average is down to .223 for the season from 44 appearances.

