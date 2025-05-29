WATCH: Bizzare scenes during Yankees-Angels game evoke loud cheers from fans

The New York Yankees' series finale against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim wasn't a classic by any stretch of the imagination. Both offenses struggled with the Bronx Bombers already clinching the series with consecutive wins in the previous two games.

However, the crowd at Angel Stadium found something to cheer for after a fan rushed onto the field. The intruder ran onto the field during Wednesday's game and evaded security, which received a cheer from fans, before scaling to fence to jump back into the stands.

The brief ruckus ended with the intruder escorted out in handcuffs by security personnel. The Athletic's Brendan Kuty shared a clip of the incident in a post on X.

"Fan runs onto the field and tries to evade security by JUMPING BACK OVER THE WALL AND INTO THE STANDS during Yankees vs. Angels. He was taken away in cuffs," Kuty captioned the post.

The intruder was reportedly a Yankees fan as he had the iconic Pinstripes with captain Aaron Judge's No. 99 on the back.

The game's only run was scored in the first inning of the contest after Anthony Volpe's sacrifice fly drove in Paul Goldschmidt for a run. The Bronx Bombers held on for a 1-0 win to sweep the Angels, winning seven games on the trot.

Ron Washington explains intentionally walking Yankees captain Aaron Judge

Apart from the brief half to the game, one of the other talking points of the contest was the home team intentionally walking two-time American League MVP Aaron Judge in consecutive plate appearances.

While the first intentional walk led to the only run of the game, Judge was seen tipping his hat to Angels manager Ron Washington after he was walked for a second time in the contest.

Washington, who erupted in laughter after Judge's gesture, explained the reason for intentionally walking Judge.

"He's dangerous," Washington said after the game. "I don't know what would've happened in that game if I wouldn't have walked him those first two times. You don't mess with that. I don't care how he's swinging the bat. You don't mess with that if you don't have to."

The red-hot Yankees will now take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, starting on Friday.

