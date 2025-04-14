WATCH: Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman mocks Orioles with kiss after contract drama over physical in free agency

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman didn’t let go of the moment to tease his former suitor, the Baltimore Orioles, in their outing. After securing the win in the 10th inning, Hoffman blew a kiss to the Orioles dugout.

The Blue Jays celebrated with a 7-6 win after breaking a 6-6 tie at the bottom of the ninth inning. The drama between Hoffman and the Orioles started in free agency. The pitcher failed to qualify for the physicals as his throwing shoulder cast doubts following an injury.

Jeff Hoffman’s right shoulder issues are no secret for the MLB world. This was also the reason why not only the Orioles but also the Atlanta Braves pulled back on their offers. Ultimately, he ended up with the Blue Jays for a 3-year $33 million deal.

Jeff Hoffman was close to signing with the Baltimore Orioles 3-year $40 million deal, but the physicals denied his entry. Fast forward to the present day, Hoffman got one over the Orioles for the rejection.

During the postgame interview, Hoffman told reporters that he believes thinking about other stuff while on the field never ends well.

"When I'm thinking about the games before the games are being played and stuff, yeah, obviously that's in definitely my head, but once I'm in the game, in the moment, I'm focused on making pitches. If you get started thinking about all that stuff while you're out there, things tend not to go well." (TS-0:18 - 0:38)

It was Toronto who first drafted him back in 2014. Now with him back in their dugout, it’s like a full-circle moment for the pitcher.

Jeff Hoffman was surprised by Orioles' rejection during free agency

MLB: Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

Jeff Hoffman was surprised when the Baltimore Orioles pulled back from the contract talks at the last minute. It was his second rejection, followed by the Atlanta Braves.

Hoffman said he had no problems physically and believed he’d do well on the field. He opened up on his injury status during the Blue Jays press conference.

"I feel great, all the flagged physical stuff was as big of a surprise to me as anyone. If you check my track record on the last few seasons I have been as healthy as anyone. It is a non-issue for me."

With all said and done, Hoffman was grateful to be back with the Blue Jays. His career started in their dugout, and he was thankful for them sticking out for him despite concerns over his physical.

