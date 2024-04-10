WATCH: Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ties game vs Mariners with 459-foot home run

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came up clutch for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners. The three-time All-Star launched a massive 459-foot home run in the bottom of the 7th inning to tie the game 1-1. As the Blue Jays struggled at the plate on Wednesday, it was the hard-hitting first baseman who kept his club in the ball game.

Expand Tweet

"When you go to the second tank, you HAVE to admire it" - @BlueJays

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was 3rd home run of the season for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., something that he hopes will be a sign of things to come. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger has kicked off the 2024 season on a bit of a cold streak, as the home run pushed his batting average up to a paltry .200 over 50 at-bats.

The important home run kept the Toronto Blue Jays' hopes of sweeping their American League rivals, the Seattle Mariners. It's been an important homestand for the Blue Jays as they look to climb up the American League standings after a rough start.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will need to continue to heat up if the Blue Jays hope to make a postseason run

It's been a roller coaster season so for Vladdy and the Blue Jays as the team has flashed some of its elite potential but was also no-hit by Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros. If the Blue Jays are finally going to make a deep World Series run, they will need more of this from the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Expand Tweet

"#BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr ties the game with this 459 footer for HR(3). It’s the fifth longest homer of his career. 1-1, B7 #Mariners #Sportsnet" - @thehazelmae

After reaching the postseason as a Wild Card last year, Toronto was swept by the Minnesota Twins in the opening round. Many expected the club to be active this offseason in bolstering its roster, however, the front office was relatively quiet. The only notable players that the team added were Justin Turner, Daniel Vogelbach, and Joey Votto.

It remains to be seen if the Blue Jays will regret their relatively quiet offseason, however, given their 6-6 record entering Wednesday's action, it could turn out to be the case.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.