WATCH: Blue Jays’ Trey Yesavage’s record-setting MLB debut leaves proud dad wiping away tears

Toronto Blue Jays starter Trey Yesavage made his MLB debut on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander struck out nine in the 2-1 win on the road. Yesavage struck out nine batters, which was the most by a pitcher in his Blue Jays debut. In five innings, he allowed three hits and two walks for just one earned run.To catch his son in action, Dave Yesavage was in the stands with his wife. The broadcasters caught him getting emotional and wiping tears after Yesavage made Blue Jays history by striking out nine batters.Yesavage finished his outing with five strong innings for three earned runs and one walk for nine strikeouts. His splitter, fastball, and slider kept hitters off-balance all night.Trey Yesvage was born to Dave and Cheryl Yesavage. He has two siblings: Chase and Cole Yesavage.Cheryl is a physician assistant at Keystone Spine &amp; Pain Management Center. With over 20 years of experience, she is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph and Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania. She did her graduation from King’s College in 1993 with a degree in Bachelor of Science. Her specialization is in non-operative spinal care.Meanwhile, Dave Yesvage studied Kinesiology at Penn State University and finished his master's in Safety Sciences from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at the university. He has worked for 28 years for Waste Management and now currently holds the title of Director of Safety Operations.Trey Yesvage revealed his feelings after being call up by Blue JaysThe Blue Jays drafted Trey Yesvage last year at No. 20. The East Carolina University product was promoted from Single-A Dunedin all the way to Triple-A Buffalo this season.He was finally called up by the organization and scheduled him for the start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.“It’s insane. I’ve always dreamed about this and it’s finally come true,” Yesavage said Sunday. “This is awesome.”“I was talking to my agents before the season started and they said it was a possibility that this could happen. I didn’t believe it,” Yesavage added. “Jumping from level to level and this being my fifth team, it’s crazy. It’s just crazy. It’s been a great experience.”Yesavage has started his MLB season on a high. It remains to be seen if the rookie makes it to the postseason roster for the Blue Jays.