WATCH: Braves fans boo their own team after they intentionally walk Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani, the two-way sensation from the Los Angeles Angels, leads the majors in home runs with 39. In a recent game against the Atlanta Braves, he finished 2 for 3. The Braves intentionally walked him in the second inning after he was struck by a pitch in the first, leading to boos from the crowd.

Ohtani singled off A.J. Minter in the seventh, hit a single to right in the fourth at 113.3 mph, and was denied a three-run home run in the ninth by centre fielder Michael Harris II.

It appeared for a little period of time that Angels dual-threat Ohtani would hit another magnificent home run. In the ninth inning of Monday night's game, the Braves centre fielder Harris II expertly timed his leap to the wall to keep the ball in the yard, depriving Ohtani of what would have been his 40th home run of the season. Ohtani would have hit a three-run home run but had to be content with a loud out.

Ohtani will become only the third player in team history to have two 40-home run seasons with his next home run, joining Mike Trout and Troy Glaus.

Shohei Ohtani named the American League Player of the Week

Shohei Ohtani has been selected the American League Player of the Week three times this year.

A memorable doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday of the week of July 24 saw Ohtani throwing his first MLB complete game in the first game, a one-hit shutout, before homering twice in the second game.

Shohei Ohtani became the first MLB player to ever have a home run in one game and a shutout in the other during a doubleheader. Ohtani extended his record among Japanese players by winning his sixth weekly MVP this past week after batting .300 with three home runs and four RBIs.