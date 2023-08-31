WATCH: Braves rookie Darius Vines' mother gets teary-eyed after son's serene MLB debut

Darius Vines, a pitcher with the Atlanta Braves, made an outstanding MLB debut by tossing six innings of two-run baseball at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

Vines was called up to fill the fifth rotation spot for the Braves and had to wait a while before entering the top levels.

The 25-year-old was chosen by the Braves in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB draft and is now ranked as their No. 10 prospect. Vines' mother, who was there to witness her son's debut, got teary-eyed.

While talking about how hardworking Vines is, she broke into tears and said:

"Mom, I don't know how to tell you this. And, I am just sitting there like, What are you going to be a daddy? What's going on? Finally, he's like, I am going to the bigs. I leave tomorrow."

The Braves have established themselves as the team to watch for and cultivate exceptional pitching potential. Since being selected by the Braves in the seventh round in 2019 out of California State University, Darius Vines has been a solid member of the team.

The Braves were thrilled to welcome Darius Vines

Vines has had a strong 2023 season, starting five games at Triple-A. He was an easy decision for the Braves to bring up thanks to his outstanding ERA of 2.86 at that level.

Atlanta is undoubtedly hoping he can maintain his outstanding consistency at the major league level since he has demonstrated it over the years.

Vines, a 25-year-old native of Oxnard, California, is determined not to let this chance pass him by. Michael Harris III, the 2022 Rookie of the Year, who played alongside him in the minor league system, was nothing but kind to Vines.