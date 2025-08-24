WATCH: Brewers’ Abner Uribe goes viral after nailing beer pong celeb shot on way into ballpark

Spirits are high in Milwaukee as the Brewers continue to be the best team in baseball, and by a margin, leading the rest of the pack by 3.5 games at the top of the standings. Fans are backing their players as they gear up for the postseason.Reliever Abner Uribe found himself interacting with fans at American Family Field premises. In a video initially posted on the Brewers' social media accounts, Uribe, on his way to the game on Saturday, stopped by for some fun as he spotted a group playing beer pong on a table.Uribe dunked the ball on a bounce into the cups with fans surrounding him and cheering him on. Upon making the shot, he went into jubilation, high-fiving a fan and hopping back on the buggy that was taking him to the clubhouse.Abner Uribe has had a turnaround season for the Brewers. He is currently matching his impressive 1.76 ERA that he pitched to during two years back in his rookie season. An on-field fight and unexpected injury while playing Hacky Sack reduced his playing time to just 14.1 innings last year when he pitched to a 6.91 ERA.But Uribe has been fantastic this year, currently 15.0 innings pitched without earning a run. He has a high strikeout rate of 30.6% and a low opposition barrel rate of 3.5%. That has only gotten better in August with a 1.56 Fielding-Independent Pitching amongst the best in the league this season. Because of relievers like him, the Brewers have the 3rd-best collective 3.57 ERA.Their current record projects them to get to 101 wins this season. The three-figure win mark has eluded Milwaukee, where they have made 6 of the last 7 postseasons. They recorded 96 wins in 2018, 95 in 2021, and 93 and 92 in the previous two years, respectively. They would hope for strong performances from Aribe and the rest to get there.Brewers head into series decider in San Francisco after blowout 7-1 lossAfter winning the series opener of the home series against the San Francisco Giants, the Brewers were blown out in a 7-1 one-sided loss in Game 2. Giants starter Logan Webb pitched six innings of one-run ball on five hits, two walks and five strikeouts.Brewers' lone offence came in the bottom of the second innings from Anthony Siegler. The Giants' offence backed up Webb with seven unanswered runs to win their fourth game of the season against the league leaders. The two teams face off in the series finale on Sunday.