  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • WATCH: Brewers’ Abner Uribe goes viral after nailing beer pong celeb shot on way into ballpark

WATCH: Brewers’ Abner Uribe goes viral after nailing beer pong celeb shot on way into ballpark

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 24, 2025 12:15 GMT
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Abner Uribe had a special interaction with Brewers fans (Credits: IMAGN)

Spirits are high in Milwaukee as the Brewers continue to be the best team in baseball, and by a margin, leading the rest of the pack by 3.5 games at the top of the standings. Fans are backing their players as they gear up for the postseason.

Ad

Reliever Abner Uribe found himself interacting with fans at American Family Field premises. In a video initially posted on the Brewers' social media accounts, Uribe, on his way to the game on Saturday, stopped by for some fun as he spotted a group playing beer pong on a table.

Uribe dunked the ball on a bounce into the cups with fans surrounding him and cheering him on. Upon making the shot, he went into jubilation, high-fiving a fan and hopping back on the buggy that was taking him to the clubhouse.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Abner Uribe has had a turnaround season for the Brewers. He is currently matching his impressive 1.76 ERA that he pitched to during two years back in his rookie season. An on-field fight and unexpected injury while playing Hacky Sack reduced his playing time to just 14.1 innings last year when he pitched to a 6.91 ERA.

But Uribe has been fantastic this year, currently 15.0 innings pitched without earning a run. He has a high strikeout rate of 30.6% and a low opposition barrel rate of 3.5%. That has only gotten better in August with a 1.56 Fielding-Independent Pitching amongst the best in the league this season. Because of relievers like him, the Brewers have the 3rd-best collective 3.57 ERA.

Ad

Their current record projects them to get to 101 wins this season. The three-figure win mark has eluded Milwaukee, where they have made 6 of the last 7 postseasons. They recorded 96 wins in 2018, 95 in 2021, and 93 and 92 in the previous two years, respectively. They would hope for strong performances from Aribe and the rest to get there.

Brewers head into series decider in San Francisco after blowout 7-1 loss

After winning the series opener of the home series against the San Francisco Giants, the Brewers were blown out in a 7-1 one-sided loss in Game 2. Giants starter Logan Webb pitched six innings of one-run ball on five hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

Brewers' lone offence came in the bottom of the second innings from Anthony Siegler. The Giants' offence backed up Webb with seven unanswered runs to win their fourth game of the season against the league leaders. The two teams face off in the series finale on Sunday.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications