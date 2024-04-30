Watch: Brewers’ Pat Murphy gets ejected for first time as manager after controversial game-tying run 

The Milwaukee Brewers’ ninth-innings comeback against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night was foiled by a controversial call, leading to Pat Murphy’s first ejection as a major league manager. The Brewers ultimately fell short, losing 1-0 in a tightly contested matchup.

Expand Tweet

The pivotal moment came with runners on second and third base and one out, as a potential wild pitch allowed Jake Bauers to reach first base while Sal Frelick raced home to score what appeared to be the tying run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, plate umpire Ryan Additon ruled that Bauers had made contact with catcher René Pinto on his backswing, resulting in Bauers being called out and Frelick having to return to third base.

This ruling led to a heated argument from Murphy, who rushed to the home plate umpire to question the call. The controversial decision denied the Milwaukee Brewers a crucial run that could have tied the game in the ninth innings.

Despite the setback, the Brewers continued to battle but ultimately fell short when Jasen Adam struck out Blake Perkins to end the game and secure the victory for the Rays.

Brewers now 2nd in NL Central despite having best road record in MLB

This loss marked the Brewers' third in a row, putting them half a game behind the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central standings. Milwaukee is now 5-7 at home, but they hold the best record on the road in all of MLB at 12-4.

The Brewers are currently 5-7 at home but post the best record on the road at 12-4.

Pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the rest of Tampa Bay’s bullpen combined for a three-hit shutout against the Brewers, with Pepiot continuing his impressive form by outdueling Bryse Wilson.

The Brewers will look to get back on track as they get ready for their next game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Right-hander Freddy Peralta (2-0, 3.18 ERA) is set to start the game, while Tampa Bay has yet to announce its starting pitcher.

Despite the controversial call and Murphy’s ejection, the Brewers remain determined to regroup and return to winning ways as they play a tough stretch of games in the NL Central.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback