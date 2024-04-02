WATCH: Brewers superstar Christian Yelich launches 423-foot home run to center field vs. Twins

It's safe to say that Christian Yelich has entered the 2024 season ready to lead his club to success. The Milwaukee Brewers superstar has kicked off the new campaign on the right foot, something that he continued on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins.

The 32-year-old wasted little time to make an impact in Tuesday's action as the former National League MVP launched a massive 423-foot home run to center field. The solo home run was the second home run of the season for Christian Yelich, giving the Milwaukee Brewers an early 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Twins.

This red-hot start to the season is not only an encouraging sign for Yelich, but the Milwaukee Brewers as a whole. If the veteran outfielder can remain healthy and performing near this level for most of the season, it could help the club secure the National League Central for the 3rd time in 4 years.

Entering Tuesday's action, the Milwaukee Brewers were one of the of the few undefeated teams remaining the MLB thanks to their 3-0 record. The Brew Crew were able to sweep the New York Mets in their first series of the year, and will look to continue that momentum into their series with the Twins.

Christian Yelich is currently performing at an MVP level again

It's not just the Milwaukee Brewers who are red hot, but Christian Yelich himself. Prior to the Brewers matchup against the Twins, Yelich had posted an impressive .455 batting average with a home run and a pair of RBIs, as well as a pair of stolen bases.

The veteran outfielder is looking like his old self again to start the season. A two-time All-Star and former National League MVP, Yelich has seen his production dip a bit in recent seasons. That being said, he enjoyed a bounce back season in 2023, racking up 19 home runs, 76 RBIs, and a .276 batting average.

Those 19 home runs were the most he has hit since 2019, which happened to be the last time he earned an All-Star selection. If he can keep this current hot-stretch rolling, Christian Yelich could very well earn another All-Star, and potential a second MVP award.

