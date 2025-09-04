  • home icon
  • [Watch] Brutal home plate collision in Giants vs. Rockies game goes viral

[Watch] Brutal home plate collision in Giants vs. Rockies game goes viral

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 04, 2025 04:44 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn
Patrick Bailey and Tyler Freeman collided on the field (Source: Imagn)

The Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants series has been an intense contest. After a benches-clearing controversy on Tuesday, there was a heavy collision between Rockies' Tyler Freeman and Giants' Patrick Bailey in Wednesday's game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Freeman hit an RBI single off Giants starter Robbie Ray. He moved to second on a walk to Ezequiel Tovar. Hunter Goodman came to the batter's box and hit a single to left field. Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos threw the ball along the line, which required catcher Patrick Bailey to grab it on the baserunner's path.

As Freeman rounded third and rushed to the home plate, he hit Bailey straight on with both players hitting the ground. Freeman reached out for the home plate in agony and was called safe before trainers from both teams check on them.

Both players were deemed okay to continue, avoiding any concussion scare or major injury.

The Rockies continued their rally with a two-RBI single from Jordan Beck as they chased Ray out of the game and took a 5-4 lead. But the Giants rebounded with five runs in the top of the sixth inning and the bullpen closed out for a 10-8 win and a sweep.

On Tuesday, after a first-inning home run from Rafael Devers, Rockies starter Kyle Freeland took exception and was charged by Matt Chapman and Willy Adames.

Matt Chapman had a 4-RBI night after appealing suspension

Matt Chapman was expected to serve a one-game suspension on Wednesday for his handling of the situation in Game 2. But the Giants appealed the decision, which has been postponed till the hearing is finalized.

As a result, he featured on the Giants' lineup and went yard twice while also hitting a double and drawing a walk. He went 3-for-4 and drove in four of the 10 runs scored by the Giants.

San Francisco is 71-69 and third in the NL West while the Rockies lost their 101st game of the season for the worst record in the league.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
