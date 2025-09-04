[Watch] Brutal home plate collision in Giants vs. Rockies game goes viral

The Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants series has been an intense contest. After a benches-clearing controversy on Tuesday, there was a heavy collision between Rockies' Tyler Freeman and Giants' Patrick Bailey in Wednesday's game.In the bottom of the fifth inning, Freeman hit an RBI single off Giants starter Robbie Ray. He moved to second on a walk to Ezequiel Tovar. Hunter Goodman came to the batter's box and hit a single to left field. Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos threw the ball along the line, which required catcher Patrick Bailey to grab it on the baserunner's path.As Freeman rounded third and rushed to the home plate, he hit Bailey straight on with both players hitting the ground. Freeman reached out for the home plate in agony and was called safe before trainers from both teams check on them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth players were deemed okay to continue, avoiding any concussion scare or major injury. The Rockies continued their rally with a two-RBI single from Jordan Beck as they chased Ray out of the game and took a 5-4 lead. But the Giants rebounded with five runs in the top of the sixth inning and the bullpen closed out for a 10-8 win and a sweep.On Tuesday, after a first-inning home run from Rafael Devers, Rockies starter Kyle Freeland took exception and was charged by Matt Chapman and Willy Adames. Matt Chapman had a 4-RBI night after appealing suspension Matt Chapman was expected to serve a one-game suspension on Wednesday for his handling of the situation in Game 2. But the Giants appealed the decision, which has been postponed till the hearing is finalized.As a result, he featured on the Giants' lineup and went yard twice while also hitting a double and drawing a walk. He went 3-for-4 and drove in four of the 10 runs scored by the Giants. San Francisco is 71-69 and third in the NL West while the Rockies lost their 101st game of the season for the worst record in the league.