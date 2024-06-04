WATCH: Canadian singer Shawn Desman throws ceremonial first pitch ahead of Blue Jays game

Canadian singer Shawn Bosco Fernandes, best known by his stage name Shawn Desman, was invited to Rogers Center on Monday. Desman threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles game.

In a recent post by the Toronto Blue Jays' official account on X (formerly Twitter), Shawn Desman can be seen at the Blue Jays ballpark with the team’s mascot, Ace. Desman threw the pitch toward Blue Jays pitcher Trevor Richards and hugged him after the pitch.

Here is the above-mentioned post:

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Shawn Desman discovered his passion for music early on. By nine, he was already making music in Portuguese under his birth name, Shawn Fernandes.

Shawn Desman had a successful career in the music industry and achieved a lot; however, he decided to step down from music in 2015 due to his wife's illness. Desman made his comeback in 2022, he got back into music and went on to collaborate with many artists.

The Canadian star also collaborated with Drake at his All Canadian North Stars concert at OVO Fest in July 2022.

Toronto Blue Jays bats went cold in a 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles

Monday’s game was a 7-2 defeat for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays lost the three-game series opener at their home stadium.

In the second inning, Daulton Varsho’s RBI triples brought in a run for the team. After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a 415-foot homer bringing in a run, their bats froze, unable to score any more runs.

Discussing the game, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider said (via MLB.com):

“They’re a good team. I don’t want to sit here and say they’re the ’27 Yankees. They’re not that good, but they’re a really good team. When you navigate the top, they’re still big league hitters and they’re good big league hitters.”

“I’m not taking credit away from them. They’ve done a lot of really good things with their young players and the guys who have been there, but still, you have to execute and navigate every single hitter.”

The Toronto Blue Jays are ranked fifth in the AL East rankings with 28 wins and 31 losses. They will again face the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in the second game of their three-game series.

