The Canadian Women’s Soccer team made a special appearance at Rogers Centre in Toronto on June 4th to cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team in a match against the Baltimore Orioles. What made this event even more exciting was that the soccer stars were wearing the new Blue Jays’ City Connect uniform to show their support in style.

The Toronto Blue Jays posted a video on X where Jordyn Huitema, the forward position player of the team, said to the fans that they were present to show their full support to the Blue Jays, with the whole group shouting “Go Blue Jays” in unison.

“Kickin’ it with our Canadian Women’s National Team! Good luck at the Olympics” the Blue Jays captioned the video.

The City Connect uniforms are a fresh take on the Blue Jays traditional look. These special jerseys are designed to show the unique character and spirit of the city of Toronto. The Canadian women's soccer team proudly sported these eye-catching outfits, which blended their soccer success with baseball fashion.

The Canadian women's soccer team is a powerhouse in their sport. They've won Olympic gold in the 2020 Olympics and have a strong record in World Cup tournaments. Their success has made them national icons, inspiring many young Canadians to take up soccer. Now, by supporting the Blue Jays just before the upcoming Olympic games, they're showing that their love for Canadian sports goes beyond the soccer field.

The new City Connect Jersey of the Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays fans got a taste of the city's electric nightlife with the unveiling of their new City Connect jerseys. On May 30, the Blue Jays posted a video on X revealing the new Connect jersey for the team.

Actor Simu Liu narrated a video showcasing the jerseys, highlighting the vibrant energy of Toronto after dark.

"Embracing the vibrant colours of the streets stitched across our chest. An iconic skyline reflecting on the shore," said Siu in the video.

The uniforms were nicknamed "Night Mode” by the actor. They feature a dark blue base, with pops of bright blue and red outlining the Toronto skyline across the chest. The old Blue Jersey did not have any such graphics as the new one but was fully a solid color of light blue with the name Blue Jays written on the front.

