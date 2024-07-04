WATCH: Carlos Rodon refuses to come off the mound after 95 pitches against the Reds

New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodon was unwilling to come out of the game in the top of the sixth in Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. He had already thrown 95 pitches when manager Aaron Boone started to walk towards the mound.

After retiring Elly De La Cruz to start the inning, Rodon walked Jeimer Candelario and that's when Boone decided that he didn't want to extend Rodon's stay against the Reds' clean-up hitter, Spencer Steer.

Rodon, despite his refusal, was taken out of the game and was replaced by Michael Tonkin, who retired the hitter to end the inning.

Rodon must have wanted to complete the sixth inning before calling it a day. But it seems that with the Yankees trailing 3-0, Boone wanted to take no risk. As for the game, it was a less efficient outing for Carlos Rodon. He threw 5.1 innings for three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Carlos Rodon's good year starting to turn worse pretty fast

Earlier this season, Carlos Rodon was determined to be at his best after coming off a season where he pitched in just 14 games, posting a 6.85 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.

"I just feel like I got some stuff to prove and I want to stay on the field a lot longer than I did last year," the 31-year-old said.

The six-year, $162 million contract signee, was on his way to having a far better season until now. In his last four starts, his ERA has jumped from a stellar 2.93 to a 4.45.

Carlos Rodon's last four starts are as follows:

June 15 vs Red Sox: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks

June 21 vs Braves: 3.2 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks

June 27 vs Blue Jays: 5 IP, 10 H, 8 ER, 1 BB, 8 Ks

July 3 vs Reds: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 Ks

These are worrying signs for a pitcher having a good season after starting strongly and making good on his multi-year contract. The Yankees can't afford to leak more runs, as he needs to get his control right and rectify the direction of his season.

