Chad Green of the Toronto Blue Jays encountered an unfortunate incident during his rehab outing at triple-A Buffalo. He was struck in the head by the ball during a catcher's throw, prompting his exit from the game.

The incident occurred when catcher Tyler Heineman accidentally hit Green's head while trying to prevent Worcester's Ryan Fitzgerald from stealing second base in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson



You can see Green speaking with trainers here, too, which is good, but of course anything involving the head will need to be checked out. He's close to his Chad Green left tonight's rehab outing in AAA after being hit in the head on a throw to second base.You can see Green speaking with trainers here, too, which is good, but of course anything involving the head will need to be checked out. He's close to his #BlueJays debut. pic.twitter.com/CAeujYIwMv

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chad Green left tonight's rehab outing in AAA after being hit in the head on a throw to second base. You can see Green speaking with trainers here, too, which is good, but of course anything involving the head will need to be checked out. He's close to his #BlueJays debut.

Despite not seeming to be gravely hurt, the former Yankee was removed from the game out of caution.

After having Tommy John surgery in June 2022, Green hasn't played in a big league game in more than a year. The 31-year-old pitched with the New York Yankees for the past seven seasons, with his finest season coming in 2017 when he had a 1.83 ERA and gave up only four home runs in 69.0 innings.

Chad Green's Blue Jays contract

Green's connection to the Blue Jays began in January 2023 when he signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal. However, due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery, his contract includes a provision for a player option in the third season if the Blue Jays choose not to extend his contract. Consequently, his agreement spans three years, concluding in 2026.

In the 37th round of the 2010 MLB Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected Green out of high school. He enrolled at the University of Louisville and chose not to sign with Toronto. There, he played collegiate baseball for the Louisville Cardinals.