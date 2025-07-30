  • home icon
Watch: Chaos unfolds as Mike Trout becomes 4th Angels' victim in fiery clash vs. Rangers 

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jul 30, 2025 05:39 GMT
MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn

Things were getting rough out there in Anaheim after Mike Trout became the fourth LA Angels hitter of the night to be hit by a pitch during their game against the Texas Rangers.

In the eighth inning, Rangers reliever Shawn Armstrong threw an inside pitch to Trout, which stung him on his elbow. After seeing another one of their players getting hit by a pitch, the Angels dugout stormed on the field, as did the Rangers dugout in response.

It started with Angels director of player personnel Ray Montgomery getting into the field to check on Trout while hurling words at Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. This left the legendary manager ignited as he stormed onto the field in defiance. Seeing both throwing words in the middle, the benches cleared.

Here's the video:

The umpires had to break it up as both dugouts slowly dragged themselves back to their respective clubhouses.

Before Trout, Zach Neto was hit by Patrick Corbin's pitch in the first inning, Luis Rengifo was hit by Caleb Boushley's pitch in the seventh and Neto again in the eighth inning by Armstrong.

The Angels also hit one of the Rangers' batters with a hit by pitch. It happened to Sam Haggerty in the fifth inning by Yusei Kikuchi.

After benches-clearing incident, Mike Trout's Angels win against Rangers

While the Rangers' pitchers may have been erratic with their command Tuesday night, they were on top of the Angels' hitters for most of the game.

The Angels took a two-run lead in the first inning after Jo Adell hit a single off Patrick Corbin. The Rangers got one back after Kyle Higashioka's solo home run in the fourth inning. Just after Adell's triple, he was driven in by Gustavo Campero's unique RBI forceout to give the Angels a 3-1 lead.

Adolis Garcia's RBI single in the fifth inning made the game 3-2. In the sixth inning, Ezequiel Duran's RBI single also saw another runner reach home due to an error. This way, the Rangers took the lead, 4-3.

Comparo's RBI double tied the game once again in the sixth inning. This was shortly followed by Yoan Moncada's two-run single and Zach Neto's RBI double to give the Angels a 7-4 lead. Higashioka hit another solo home run in the eighth inning but it was the last scoring shot for the Rangers on the night.

The Angels added one more run in the eighth inning before closer Kenley Jansen stepped in and closed the game 8-5 in favor of the Angels.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Veer Badani
