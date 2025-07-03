WATCH: Clayton Kershaw joins MLB legends after historic 3,000 strikeout vs. White Sox

Veteran MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw added another chapter to his baseball legacy after the three-time Cy Young winner reached 3000 career strikeouts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
Clayton Kershaw, who started his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008, reached the milestone after striking out Chicago White Sox's Vinny Capra in the sixth inning on Wednesday. It came on his 100th pitch of the night.
Clayton Kershaw becomes only the 20th MLB pitcher to reach 3000 career strikeouts. He is just the fourth left-handed hurler to reach the milestone, joining Steve Carlton, Randy Johnson, and CC Sabathia on an elite list.
He is the third active pitcher with 3000 career strikeouts. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are the other two pitchers with more than 3000 strikeouts under their belt.
Clayton Kershaw's first strikeout victim speaks on facing the Dodgers legend
Clayton Kershaw's first MLB strikeout was against St. Louis Cardinals' Skip Schumaker in May 2008. The former outfielder, who has turned to coaching after his playing career, still remembers what it was like facing Kershaw on his major league debut.
"I figured I was going to ambush him and welcome him to the big leagues," Schumaker told USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale. "The first pitch was an elevated fastball. It was harder and faster than I thought, and I swung and missed. Then he threw a curveball. It was something different. It was like nothing I had ever seen before."
The Dodgers prospect made good on his early promise, establishing himself as one of the greatest pitchers over the last two decades.