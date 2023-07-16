WATCH: Clayton Kershaw's son Charley shows off impressive wind up and delivery that resembles his father's pitching style

A Kershaw put on a show for the fans at Citi Field on Saturday, only this time it wasn't Clayton Kershaw.

The three-time National League Cy Young winner was spotted with his son Charley in Queens. Kershaw is currently injured due to a sore left shoulder but that didn't stop him from working on a few drills. Charley is only six years old, but the young man already has an impressive windup and release.

"Charley Kershaw and his dad." - Los Angeles Dodgers

Even at his young age, there are clear similarities between Charley's and his father's pitching style. Clayton Kershaw is known for raising his hand over his head during his windup and lifting his right leg before delivering a pitch. Charley has obviously picked up some pointers from his old man.

Clayton Kershaw is currently out due to a sore left shoulder

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park

Clayton Kershaw had a strong start to the season before a shoulder injury saw him placed on the IL. It was disappointing news for the former NL MVP who was forced to miss his tenth All-Star Game appearance due to the nagging injury. He will likely only return to action in August.

This season, he has a 10-4 record and a 2.55 ERA after 16 starts. The powerful southpaw is averaging over a strikeout per inning and has an impressive 1.05 WHIP. He currently leads the Dodgers roster in games started, wins, strikeouts and innings pitched.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are holding on to first place in the NL West but will be hoping to have their ace back as soon as possible.

"Charley Kershaw takes a strike from Charlie Freeman with Clayton looking on (via @_mlbfits)" - Talkin' Baseball

With the lefty missing out on the Dodgers' three-game series versus the New York Mets in Queens, Kershaw decided to focus on some quality family time before the game. In a strange and unfamiliar sight, he was spotted playing catcher for his son before Saturday's game.

It may be a little too early to judge whether he has a future in the MLB, but keep an eye out for Charley Kershaw in the coming years.

