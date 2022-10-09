Watch: Cleveland Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez sends team to American League Division Series via a 15th-inning walk-off home run

After a grueling game that went to 15 innings, the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. As a result of the 2-0 sweep, the Guardians will now face the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.

Rookie Oscar Gonzalez was front and center of all the attention after his walk-off home run sent the Rays packing in a game wherein there was a shortage of runs.

The 24-year-old smacked a game-winning home run to left-center field off the glove of two-time Cy Young Awardee and former Cleveland ace Corey Kluber. The blast sent Cleveland Guardians fans at Progressive Field into utter delirium.

In a game wherein both teams combined for 11 hits across 15 innings, Gonzalez's home run ultimately became the deciding factor in the game, and in effect, the series.

The game proved to be a battle between the pitching staff. Triston McKenzie had a sensational start for the Cleveland Guardians after six innings of no-run ball with just two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. Not to be left behind, Tyler Glasnow was superb for the Rays with his five innings of no-run ball, two hits, and five strikeouts.

The two squads also set a record for the longest stretch of scoreless innings in a playoff series. Cleveland and Tampa Bay combined for a total of 34 scoreless half innings that stretched from the seventh inning of Game 1 to Oscar Gonzalez's home run in Game 2's 15th inning.

Cleveland Guardians' last playoff run

The last time the Cleveland Guardians made it into the playoffs, they clashed with the New York Yankees. This year, it's about to happen once again.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the two squads squared off in the American League Wild Card Series in an unusual format. That year, eight teams were eligible for the postseason from both the AL and NL, wherein teams faced off based on their seeds from first to eighth, similar to the NBA playoff format.

The Yankees demolished the then-Indians at home in Game 1, 12-3. Cleveland bounced back at the start of Game 2. The team came all guns blazing at the start of the game and led 4-0 at the end of the first inning.

With Cleveland leading 9-8 in the top of the ninth, the Yankees came back to life courtesy of a Gary Sanchez sac fly and a DJ LeMahieu RBI single. These runs gave the Bombers a 10-9 lead and ultimately proved to be the winning runs of the game and the series.

