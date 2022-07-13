Watch: Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez justifies his 2022 All-Star spot

Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez continued to justify his spot in the 2022 All-Star lineup. He chipped in two vital runs to push the over the Chicago White Sox 4-1 in the second match of their four-game series.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber pitched a three-hitter, while both Ramirez and Amed Rosario scored two runs apiece.

The Cleveland Guardians took a 3-0 lead in the third when Ramirez’s two-run single scored Steven Kwan and Rosario.

Although he missed out on a starting third base spot, Ramirez has still received All-Star recognition. This will be the fourth All-Star appearance of his illustrious career and a second consecutive one.

The first half of his ongoing 2022 campaign has been nothing short of spectacular. Ramirez is batting .287, has hit 17 homers and 30 doubles, and has 68 RBIs for the season. He's recorded three more than New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Ramirez has already made history this campaign. He registered his 1,000th hit on April 15 and played his 1,000th game two weeks later.

2022 has been a historic year for Jose Ramirez on many accounts.

He became the fastest player in Cleveland history to reach 20 RBIs, doing so in 11 games. He was also the fastest to 40 extra-base hits, achieving that milestone in 59 games.

The Guardians superstar is on track for 99 extra base hits. Should Ramirez achieve that feat, he would go second in Cleveland’s all-time list, just behind Albert Belle’s 103 from 1995.

The Cleveland Guardians are well represented for the All-Star Game

It’s fair to say that the Cleveland Guardians have exceeded a lot of people’s expectations this year. The current Guardians squad has an average age of a little over 26, making them the youngest team in the major leagues.

A lot of people outside of Cleveland weren’t convinced of the Guardians’ chances this season. Thanks to their youth stepping up, Cleveland is proving a lot of doubters wrong.

The league has taken notice. Three representatives from the Cleveland Guardians will be headed to the ASG. Besides Ramirez, pitcher Emmanuel Clase and shortstop Andres Gimenez have also made it to this year’s Midsummer Classic.

Clase and Gimenez will be making their very first All-Star appearance.

Clase currently leads the American League in terms of saves (19) and has a 1.53 ERA and an incredible 0.82 WHIP. Gimenez has the best batting average (.299) among AL second basemen. Needless to say, the young pair deserve every bit of their maiden All-Star recognition.

