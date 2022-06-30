Watch: Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor headbutts manager Terry Francona after a walk-off bomb

The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB lately. They have surpassed Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins for the top spot in the National League Central. They will be looking to win the division for the first time in four years.

Apart from a recent sweep by the Boston Red Sox, the Cleveland Guardians have not lost a series since the end of May. A big reason for this has been young slugger Josh Naylor, who was at it again last night for his team.

Josh Naylor hits a walk-off homer for the Cleveland Guardians, proceeds to headbutt manager Terry Francona

Terry Francona has been at the helm of the pro baseball teams for a quarter of a century. However, he may not have anticipated what happened last night after Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor walked off the game.

The Cleveland Guardians are playing a three-game series against the Twins this week. Wednesday night's game was a wild one. The game went into extra innings tied 3-3. Carlos Correa hit an RBI single before being driven home on a home run by Max Kepler in the top of the 10th inning.

(MLB x The legend of Josh Naylor continues in Cleveland.

"The legend of Josh Naylor continues in Cleveland. (MLB x @CapitalOne) " - MLB

With the Guardians batting in the bottom of the 10th, they were able to get a couple back to make it 6-5 as Josh Naylor was due to hit. Naylor, a 25-year-old Canadian, is never shy about wearing his heart on his sleeve.

"Josh Naylor is an absolute maniac" - Jomboy Media

Naylor proceeded to take Twins pitcher Jharel Cotton deep to left field to win the game. Upon connection, Naylor treated fans to a theatrical bat flip and threw his helmet as he rounded the bases toward home plate. The Cleveland Guardians won the game 7-6. It was Naylor's ninth home run on the season, a career best for him.

"Josh Naylor headbutted manager Terry Francona after hitting a walk-off home run" - FOX Sports: MLB

Josh Naylor, fired up after his walk-off home run, headbutted manager Terry Francona as he exited the huddle of his teammates. Francona, likely used to how excited Naylor can het, was sure to be wearing a helmet. Although it was a gesture of goodwill, it is also probably safe to say that Naylor might not know his own strength.

