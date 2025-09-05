WATCH: Controversy erupts as umpire's call on Ryan McMahon's catch sparks heated debate during Yankees game

MLB umpire Brian Walsh continues to attract attention for all the wrong reasons involving the New York Yankees. Following Wednesday's game, where he made a controversial call, Thursday's series finale against the Houston Astros saw another controversial moment.On Thursday, Walsh was serving as the third base umpire. In the sixth inning, Yankees ace Carlos Rodon induced an infield flyball against Jose Altuve, which went straight into the mitts of third baseman Ryan McMahon. McMahon caught the ball, but dropped it during the transition. Walsh deemed the play safe, as Altuve secured first base.Rodon and shortly after, New York manager Aaron Boone came out to plead the case of securing the out. This led to the umpire crew discussing the play. After the moment, they decided the on-field call would stand. Boone once again entered the field, but left for the clubhouse in dejection.As far as the game is concerned, the Yankees are leading 8-3 in the top of the eighth inning.Yankees manager Aaron Boone's comments on Brian WalshThis marked the second straight day when Aaron Boone had a heated conversation with MLB umpire Brian Walsh. On Wednesday, Boone was ejected following his heated confrontation with the home plate umpire during the eighth inning.Several of reliever Devin Williams' pitches were called balls despite the ABS showing the pitches were inside the strike zone. First, Williams made his displeasure known, and then Boone. Both were ejected by Walsh.During the heated altercation, Boone yelled at the umpire:“You stink. You f–king stink.”After the game, Boone downplayed the severity of his ejection.“It was fine,” Boone said. “Look, I know we got kicked out. The Astros beat us tonight and they made a couple more plays than we did.”New York went on to lose the game following the Astros' four-run rally in the eighth inning. The Yankees felt just short in their attempt to come back, but their three runs in the ninth failed to deny the 8-7 loss.