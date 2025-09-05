  • home icon
  WATCH: Controversy erupts as umpire's call on Ryan McMahon's catch sparks heated debate during Yankees game

WATCH: Controversy erupts as umpire's call on Ryan McMahon's catch sparks heated debate during Yankees game

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 05, 2025 02:47 GMT
MLB umpire Brian Walsh continues to attract attention for all the wrong reasons involving the New York Yankees. Following Wednesday's game, where he made a controversial call, Thursday's series finale against the Houston Astros saw another controversial moment.

On Thursday, Walsh was serving as the third base umpire. In the sixth inning, Yankees ace Carlos Rodon induced an infield flyball against Jose Altuve, which went straight into the mitts of third baseman Ryan McMahon. McMahon caught the ball, but dropped it during the transition.

Walsh deemed the play safe, as Altuve secured first base.

Rodon and shortly after, New York manager Aaron Boone came out to plead the case of securing the out. This led to the umpire crew discussing the play. After the moment, they decided the on-field call would stand. Boone once again entered the field, but left for the clubhouse in dejection.

As far as the game is concerned, the Yankees are leading 8-3 in the top of the eighth inning.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone's comments on Brian Walsh

This marked the second straight day when Aaron Boone had a heated conversation with MLB umpire Brian Walsh. On Wednesday, Boone was ejected following his heated confrontation with the home plate umpire during the eighth inning.

Several of reliever Devin Williams' pitches were called balls despite the ABS showing the pitches were inside the strike zone. First, Williams made his displeasure known, and then Boone. Both were ejected by Walsh.

During the heated altercation, Boone yelled at the umpire:

“You stink. You f–king stink.”

After the game, Boone downplayed the severity of his ejection.

“It was fine,” Boone said. “Look, I know we got kicked out. The Astros beat us tonight and they made a couple more plays than we did.”

New York went on to lose the game following the Astros' four-run rally in the eighth inning. The Yankees felt just short in their attempt to come back, but their three runs in the ninth failed to deny the 8-7 loss.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
