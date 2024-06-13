WATCH: Couple gets married in the stands at Oracle Park during Giants vs. Astros showdown

In the series finale of the three-game interleague matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the visiting Houston Astros on Wednesday, a peculiar event happened that surprised most viewers, both in the stands and those who were watching at home.

Though not totally new (especially at Oracle Park), a wedding ceremony occurred during the matchup. The names of the couple that just got married still remain a mystery, but the event certainly added a personal touch to the contest.

"Getting married at Oracle Park during a Giants game is pretty awesome 💍⚾️," MLB on FOX wrote on X

It is also uncertain whether or not the couple is a fan of San Francisco or Houston, but it still makes for a memorable venue to look back on. The Giants came away with a 5-3 victory against the Astros on the back of Austin Slater's three-hit and two RBI outing.

Wednesday's event at Oracle Park is not a new occurrence, as just last May, a couple was also married at the ballpark.

"Ballpark proposals are a common sight at Oracle Park, but a couple took their love one step further by holding their wedding at the stadium during the Giants' 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday," NBC Bay Area posted on X.

Safe to say that if someone fancies a wedding inside a ballpark, the gates at The Bay are always open for them.

Giants looking to build off win against Astros

The start of the season has been challenging for San Franciso, to say the least. The club has meddled around the .500 mark in the competitive National League West. In addition, the team lost newfound star Junghoo Lee to a season-ending shoulder injury in early May.

The team owns a 34-35 record as it prepares to host the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series starting Thursday night. San Francisco's next three series are against a team with a sub-.500 record, as after it hosts the Angels, the Giants travel to Chicago to face the Cubs, and eventually, the Cardinals in St. Louis.

The road trip will test the team's mettle as it squares off against struggling teams. At the time of writing, San Francisco is in the top half of batting average stats across the league with a .244 average.

In a surprising twist, the team's pitching crew has suffered the most this season, as it owns a 4.34 ERA, good for the league's sixth-worst in terms of earned run average.

It will be interesting to see going forward if San Franciso can string up wins considering it just claimed a series off a competitive Astros team.

