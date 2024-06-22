WATCH: Couples brawl erupts in the stands in Friday night clash between Guardians and Blue Jays

On Friday night, the Cleveland Guardians squared off against the Toronto Blue Jays for the fourth time in seven days. Although the game featured its fair share of offense, the fixture is making headlines for a completely different reason.

During a break in the action on Friday, a fan along the first baseline captured the most unexpected sequence. According to an eyewitness video, several fans were swinging fists during an altercation involving at least two couples. As per staff at Progressive Field in Cleveland, several ejections came out of the melee.

"Massive fight at #Guardians game in downtown #Cleveland multiple people ejected- a few good swings #Fight" - Liam

Although baseball is not exactly known for violence, scenes of this kind have occasionally sprung up around the league. In 2022, a fight broke out during a game between the Padres and Phillies, while last summer saw altercations break out at Guaranteed Rate Field during a match between the White Sox and Chicago Cubs.

The game between the Guardians and Blue Jays, for its part, was determined early. Johnathan Rodriguez grew a bases loaded walk to kick off a seven-run second inning for Cleveland. Although Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the fourth, it was far from enough, and the MLB's only Canadian team lost 7-1.

When it comes to punches being thrown, Progressive Field has seen it before. Last August, during a play at second base, Chicago White Sox hitter Tim Anderson slammed into infielder Jose Ramirez at second base. The two men soon took exception, and Ramirez delivered a punch to Anderson that is still making the replay circuit today.

"Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson will play against one another tonight for the first time since this" - Jomboy Media

Guardians fans energized by their team's success

Since their team made it to the 2016 World Series, fans in Cleveland have thirsted for success. Now, with the best record in the AL Central, the Guardians' second inning against the Jays saw five walks for the team for the first time since 2020. Catcher Austin Hedges said about his team's 7-1 win to MLB.com:

“For us, it's what we expect. It's a pretty dangerous lineup and it's tough to deal with.”

Although no official statement on the fighting has come from the team, it is obvious that fans in Cleveland are fired up about their team, which certainly counts for something.