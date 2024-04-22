WATCH: Cubs 3B Patrick Wisdom wows with smooth crip walk dance moves

Veteran third baseman Patrick Wisdom has recently started his 2024 campaign with the Chicago Cubs after coming back from Injury list. Most recently, he has only played in two games for Chicago on Thursday and Friday against the Miami Marlins.

He has been with the Cubs since 2020, but the 32-year-old hasn't found much playing time in 2024 despite producing a decent statline in the previous season.

During one of the Cubs training sessions, Patrick Wisdom was observed showcasing some slick crip-walk dance moves as the fans enjoyed the veteran's light feet on the dirt. Take a look at his smooth dance moves here:

Wisdom was selected as the 52nd overall pick in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. Transitioning from the Cardinals rookie-level teams to the AAA affiliates in the minor league, Patrick made his MLB debut with St. Louis in 2018 after getting promoted from the Memphis Redbirds.

From the Cardinals, he was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2019 and then, a year later, signed a minor league contract with the Cubs. After spending some time with Chicago's minor league affiliates, Patrick Wisdom produced two back-to-back stellar seasons for the Cubs in the big leagues in 2022 and 2023, smashing 48 home runs over the span of two years.

Cubs 3B Patrick Wisdom was recently activated from the Injured list

Patrick Wisdom was put on a 10-day injured list after he complained of back soreness and muscle stiffness on March 28. The back injury hindered him from starting for the Cubs on Opening Day.

Wisdom played six games in the minor leagues with the Iowa Cubs, who are the AAA affiliates of the Chicago Cubs, and maintained a healthy .391 batting average through all his starts in the minor leagues.

The Cubs also activated RHP Jameson Taillon from the injured list. Taillon came from a 15-day IL and made two winning starts for the Iowa Cubs in the minor leagues. He went 8-10 in the 2023 season for the Chicago Cubs.

With more playing time coming Wisdom's way, the Cubs can utilize his versatility on the defense as he plays both third base and right field. Added to that, Patrick is coming off two amazing seasons in the MLB, so that will add more batting depth to the Cubs roster this season.

