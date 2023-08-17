WATCH: Cubs' Christopher Morel goes crazy after slamming the three-run walk-off homerun vs White Sox 

The Chicago Cubs were lifted to an unexpected victory owing to Christopher Morel’s three-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning of the game. The Cubs defeated the Chicago White Sox by a narrow margin with a scoreline of 4-3.

Initially, the White Sox were dominating the game, however, the Cubs turned things around in the eighth inning when Nick Madrigal registered his second home run of the year. What followed was Cody Bellinger’s lead-off double before Dansby Swanson secured a walk. Morel took the stage next and blasted his 19th homer of the season, which was enough to raise the Cubs to a victory against the White Sox at Wrigley Field.

Jomboy Media posted a video of Morel going crazy after crushing the three-run walk-off homer.

"Christopher Morel crushed a three-run walkoff bomb and absolutely lost his mind" - the post read.

The Crosstown Classic is currently taking place between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs. The White Sox will have to seize victory in the series in order to possess the Crosstown Cup for the third year in a row.

Despite starting off with a win in the first game of the series, the White Sox are now tied with the Cubs victory on Wednesday night. Winning the series is extremely crucial for the White Sox, as it would give them the opportunity to hold on to some hope during a fairly disappointing season. On the other side, the Cubs are looking forward to bag the Cup this year.

Christopher Morel’s MLB career with the Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

In 2015, Morel penned a contract with the Cubs as an international free agent. He was assigned to the Chicago Cubs affiliate team called the Dominican Summer League in 2017.

After spending four years in the minor leagues, Morel was finally called to make his MLB debut in May 2022. In his rookie season, he played 113 games for the Cubs, slashed .235/.308/.433, registered 16 home runs with 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Christopher Morel started this season in the Minor League before he was recalled just two months after the season started. Ever since, he has made impressive home plate appearances and has already registered 19 home runs this MLB season.