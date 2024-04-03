WATCH: Cubs star Seiya Suzuki crushes first home run of 2024 season against Rockies

Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki entered his third season in the big leagues this year. He has enjoyed two seasons, where he has really shown why he was so dominant in Japan.

The Cubbies faced off against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in Game 2 of their three-game matchup. In his first at-bat, Suzuki took Kyle Freeland deep for his first home run of the 2024 season.

The two-run homer went 414 feet to the left-field bleachers, scoring Nico Hoerner on a cold and rainy evening in Chicago. It gave the Cubbies an early 2-0 lead, but it did not stop there.

Shortly after, Christopher Morel joined Suzuki with a home run in the third. Morel's home run came in the third inning, going 379 feet to left field. This has not been a day Kyle Freeland will want to remember.

Seiya Suzuki and the Cubs have a great chance to take home the National League Central

There is a lot to be excited about if you are a fan of the Chicago Cubs. The team has high expectations following an offseason where they have hired Craig Counsell to be their new manager.

Counsell spent nine years with the Milwaukee Brewers, bringing much success. Milwaukee won the National League Central three times under his watch.

Outside of Counsell, the Cubbies re-signed Cody Bellinger to pair with Seiya Suzuki in the outfield again. Bellinger is coming off a bounce-back season where he finished the year hitting .356 with 26 home runs.

While they lost Marcus Stroman in free agency, they signed Shota Imanaga, and he was impressive in his debut. On Monday, he went six strong innings, giving up zero runs on two hits while striking out nine batters, giving his club an easy 5-0 victory.

