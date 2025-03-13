WATCH: Cubs star Seiya Suzuki sends warning to Dodgers with katana in hand ahead of Tokyo series 2025

The Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin the 2025 MLB season with a highly anticipated Tokyo Series. The two-game series will start on March 18 with the teams also set to play exhibition games in Japan.

While the players are gearing for the series that is less than a week away, Cubs star Seiya Suzuki had a unique drill to prepare for the regular season games at Tokyo Dome.

In a video shared by the Cubs on Instagram, Suzuki was seen walking to BP with a samurai sword/katana. The former NPB star swung the katana like a bat to slice through baseballs.

Seiya Suzuki, a native of Tokyo, Japan, signed for the Cubs on a five-year, $85 million contract in 2022 after he was posted by NPB side the Hiroshima Toyo Carp.

The Cubs outfielder earned five All-Star nods during his time in Japan with five Gold Glove Awards and six Best Nine Awards. Suzuki would be eager to impress his home fans when the Cubs play the Dodgers at the Tokyo Dome next week.

Seiya Suzuki embracing new role with Cubs ahead of 2025 season

While Seiya Suzuki was the Cubs' right fielder in his first two seasons with the team, he was moved to a different role last season. After Cody Bellinger returned to the outfielder after his injury last season, Suzuki was made the team's designated hitter.

Despite his new role, Suzuki had a productive season with the team, churning out a career-high 21 home runs with 73 RBIs and a .283 batting average. He is expected to continue in his role as the DH with the team trading for Kyle Tucker in the offseason.

“My job is to give it my all, whatever my job calls for,” Suzuki said via interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “If it is to DH, if it is to play the field, I’m giving my best.”

Cubs manager Craig Counsell talked to the Japanese slugger in the offseason and let him know the expectation from him during Spring Training.

“Seiya’s offensive seasons are really, really good,” Counsell said. “And I think sometimes we’re like, ‘Do more.’ And I told Seiya this, ‘That’s a blessing and a curse, right? People think you’re that good that you can do more. … Take it that way. It’s the belief that everybody has in you.’”

The Cubs will be hoping Seiya Suzuki could lead the team in his homeland when they face a star-studded Dodgers lineup to start the 2025 season.

