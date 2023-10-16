Watch: David Ortiz arrives in 'Texas' style for Rangers vs Astros ALCS opener

Former MLB slugger and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was spotted riding a horse ahead of Sunday's American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. The Astros are on a quest to reach the World Series for the third time in a row after challenging for it in the past two years. Ortiz was part of the pageantry at the Minute Maid Park before the series kickoff.

David Ortiz is an MLB Hall of Famer who started his major league career with the Minnesota Twins in 1997. He spent six years in Minnesota before being released by them and then went on to join the Boston Red Sox in 2002. In Boston, the slugger won three World Series titles as well as numerous individual accolades during his time. He retired from professional baseball in 2016.

There has been a considerable amount of buildup in anticipation of the ALCS tie between the Astros and the Rangers, and David Ortiz has provided the media with some great shots. Ahead of Game 1 of the series, the MLB legend was spotted riding a horse in Texas style outside the Minute Maid Park in Houston.

While the ALCS attracts plenty of attention every year, the series promises to be an exciting affair between the two sides.

Texas Rangers take early lead in Game 1 of ALCS after David Ortiz's pregame theatrics

While MLB legend David Ortiz provided the theatrics ahead of the ALCS opener between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, the Texans went on to take an early lead in the game. They got themselves on the scoreboard with an RBI single from Jonah Heim in the second inning before Leody Taveras launched a solo home run in the fifth to double the lead.

The Astros bats have started slow and have been shut out over the first six innings by Texas starter Jordan Montgomery. If they manage to hold on to the lead for the rest of the night, it could be a huge result for their postseason hopes this year.