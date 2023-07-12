WATCH: David Ortiz sprays the 'Yankee Repellent' on Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez during All-Star post game show 

FOX Sports offered a remarkable blend of seasoned broadcasters for the 93rd MLB All-Star Game, with Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz shining on the panel in the Emerald City. While former Boston Red Sox legend Ortiz and New York Yankee stars A-Rod and Jeter had some fun moments, in a recent short video it can be seen that Ortiz is "tired" of being on set with the Yankees.

In a hilarious video, Big Papi is seen spraying the "Yankee repellent" on Rodriguez and Jeter during the All-Star post-game show.

"That's it, @davidortiz is tired of being on set with these Yankees"

Some fans are enjoying the baseball legends' banter. For others, it is reminding them of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry.

"I f**king love papi a-rod and jeter on the show together," wrote one user while another commented: "I'm tired of Ortiz on set."

A great FOX setup with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and HOFers David Ortiz and Derek Jeter

Ortiz, A-Rod and Jeter were in London to cover the 2023 MLB London Series and were seen having fun in the city. Jeter also made light of his desk-side placement next to Ortiz, joking,

"It doesn't get any worse than this."

Derek Jeter 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Big Papi pranked Jeter with a Jeter Red Sox home jersey. There was quick laughter at the counter. After that, Jeter comically threw the jersey aside, which made for an amusing situation.

David Ortiz just pranked Derek Jeter on his first day at FOX......by gifting him a Red Sox Jeter jersey

"David Ortiz just pranked Derek Jeter on his first day at FOX......by gifting him a Red Sox Jeter jersey"

The Yankees and Red Sox have a huge rivalry. Since both clubs have played in MLB's American League (AL) for more than 120 years, they have likely grown into the most intense rivalry in all of American sports.

After Red Sox owner Harry Frazee traded star player Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1919, the team went 86 years without a World Series victory. One of the most well-known parts of the rivalry as a result of this was the "Curse of the Bambino."

