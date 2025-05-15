WATCH: Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo’s ejection takes dramatic turn with umpires

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is the news after his team's narrow win against the San Francisco Giants in the rubber game of the series on Wednesday.
Lovullo was ejected in the eighth inning of the game after the Diamondbacks manager argued an obstruction call. However, he turned the tables on the umpires.
In a bizarre turn of events, the Diamondbacks manager seemingly tossed the umpire crew after his ejection.
The incident happened when Giants' Christian Koss collided with Arizona second baseman Jordan Lawlar while round second after Heliot Ramos grounded off Ryan Nelson's pitch.
The umpires called obstruction on Koss by Lawlar. While Lovullo was incensed by the decision at the time, he acknowledged it after the game.
"In the heat of the moment,” Lovullo said, “it wasn’t adding up to me and I felt like they were just trying to cover themselves a little bit. But in reality, there was obstruction called.
“I was trying to do the math and I didn’t know how the third-base umpire (Nic Lentz) could be watching a fair-foul ball and then the throw get off and still see obstruction. But he pointed to it and he had it.”
Torey Lovullo clears the air on his ejection.
Following the series win after a thriller on Wednesday, Torey Lovullo shared he misunderstood the call from the umpires, which led to him objecting to the obstruction call.
“When I looked at ’em, nobody put their hands up," Lovullo said. "Nobody put their hands out and pointed obstruction, and that’s why I thought they were kind of inventing a call, but they got it right.”
The obstruction call didn't hamper the Diamondbacks' 8-6 lead as the Giants ended the inning with runners stranded in scoring positions. Arizona won 8-7 to improve their record to 23-21 for the season, in fourth in the National League West.