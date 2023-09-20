Watch: Dodger Stadium gets emotional as Brusdar Graterol's mother watches Dodgers pitcher in action for first time

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings while pitching in front of his mother, Ysmalia, for the first time as a big leaguer.

He did so in the top of the eighth while exchanging an emotional hug with manager Dave Roberts in front of the dugout and pointing to his mother in a club-level suite.

The emotional moment made the entire Dodger Stadium teary-eyed as Graterol's mother watched her son in action for the first time. She was in tears and all smiles.

Watch the heart-touching moment between Graterol and his mother here:

"What a moment. After seven years apart living in Venezuela, Brusdar’s mother watched her son pitch for the first time as a Major Leaguer."

How mom's strong support was crucial to Brusdar Graterol's success

Graterol credited his mother for his MLB success and spoke about the same, last year.

Remembering what his mother had told him, Graterol said:

“'Look, son, if this blessing doesn’t come true, we’re going to be like that family. That was tough when my mom showed me that reality. I didn’t say anything. But thankfully, here we are.”

Graterol spent his formative years in Calabozo, a Venezuelan city with a population of about 100,000. His mother, who reared him, encouraged Graterol to participate in a variety of sports when he was younger. Baseball, soccer and volleyball were his favorites.

The Twins chose Graterol's contract in 2019, elevating him to the major leagues. He pitched a scoreless inning in relief that day against the Detroit Tigers to make his major-league debut.

The Twins dealt Kenta Maeda, Jar Camargo and the No. 67 pick in the 2020 MLB draft to the Los Angeles Dodgers on February 10, 2020, in exchange for Graterol, Luke Raley and financial considerations.

Graterol and the Dodgers reached a one-year, $1.225 million contract on January 13, 2023, avoiding salary arbitration.